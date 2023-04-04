Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – A medical doctor has replied after a man tried to shame her for revealing she’s been eating out.

The medical doctor had tweeted:

‘My friend and I exclusively ate Uber eats for like 10 days (lunch and supper) and then one day we ordered Kauai and the driver said, “I’m so proud of you guys, this is the healthiest thing you’ve ordered in days.” ‘

A man then wrote in response to her tweet:

‘tweeting this as a woman should be embarrassing cause why ain’t you cooking?’

The woman replied:

‘My chef was on vacation and I wanted to try all the new restaurants in Cape Town from the comfort of my friend’s penthouse on the Atlantic Seaboard. Oh, did I mention that I’m a rich woman doctor.’