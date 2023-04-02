Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 April 2023 – Popular Kenyan entertainer and emcee, DJ Brownskin, is trending after a video of him filming his wife Sharon Njeri taking her own life by ingesting poison went viral.

It is now emerging that Njeri had tried suicide several times in front of the kids before she eventually died.

According to a neighbour, she was very dramatic.

Brownskin reportedly filmed his wife ingesting the poison because he wanted to send the video to her friend and request her to talk to her.

The neighbour alleged that she would always attempt to take poison whenever they had an argument.

On the fateful day she died, Brownskin thought that she was pulling her usual crazy stunts.

However, her condition worsened after ingesting the poison.

He rushed her to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

This is what a neighbour had to say.

