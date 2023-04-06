Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – A TikToker who goes by the name Paul has revealed more shocking details on Sharon Njeri’s troubled marriage with DJ Brownskin.

According to Paul, who knows Brownskin well, he reportedly had sex with Sharon Njeri’s best friends.

Sharon’s breaking point was when she discovered that he was sleeping with Angie, her most trusted friend.

She also discovered that he was sleeping with Angie’s niece and aunt.

The Tik-toker also claims that Sharon was bisexual and that her husband was aware of her sexual orientation.

Watch video.

Dj Brownskin and the late Sharon stories won’t stop coming. Did you know? pic.twitter.com/nXfHrGjcXi — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) April 5, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.