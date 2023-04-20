Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Popular blogger Pauline Njoroge was roasted badly after she tried to lecture Netizens about morals.

Reacting to the recent viral video that was purported to be that of Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga, Pauline said it is uncouth to leak bedroom affairs on social media.

A guy called Aron Terer responded to Pauline’s tweet and claimed that she has no moral authority to lecture people.

He alleged that she also took photos with former Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho and posted them online to hurt his wife.

Check out the tweet.

