Sunday, 09 April 2023 – Diana Moraa was among 4 suspects arrested in connection with the mysterious death of two Nigerian men in a night party that was held at a lavish apartment in Kilimani about two years ago.

Moraa and her friends had been invited to the party to provide escort services to some Nigerian men.

They allegedly drugged the foreigners and robbed them during the night party.

Unfortunately, two men died.

She was detained for more than a week and later released on bond.

The progress of the murder case is unknown.

Moraa is still slaying on Instagram and terrorizing men with her beauty.

Check out her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.