Saturday, 22 April 2023 – A 22-year-old lady died on the spot after she was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend at a Chicken Inn outlet in Kitengela.

According to a police report, the duo worked together at the fast-food restaurant.

The suspect, who was on the morning shift on Friday, returned to work at around 8pm and attacked the victim with a knife.

He left her in a pool of blood and tried to escape, but he was cornered by a mob and beaten to a pulp.

Police rescued him from the angry mob and took him to Kitengela Sub-county Hospital, where he is being treated under a 24-hour police guard.

It is now emerging that the deceased lady is the daughter of a senior police officer based in Kiambu.

The duo is believed to have been in an on-and-off relationship.

“She seemed to have rejected the man or had an affair. The woman was always cheerful and the man was introverted. It’s so unfortunate,” one of their colleagues said.

Kajiado County police commander Muthuri Mwongela said the suspect will be charged with murder on Monday.

“The suspect stabbed the victim all over her body. He will be charged with murder on Monday,” he said, adding that the murder was premeditated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.