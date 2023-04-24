Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Destiny Etiko, 33, has reacted to the viral report claiming she is a virgin.

Rumours making rounds quoted the actress as saying:

“I’m still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level.”

The report led to a debate and many of her fans expressing disbelief in her story.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, even reacted.

He said he believes she could be telling the truth and revealed she is the type he would like to marry.

Destiny has now slammed the report, which she says is false.

She also slammed Daddy Freeze for the interview he did on Instagram Live to discuss her virginity.

