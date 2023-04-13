Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azmio has come out guns blazing concerning the current status of the country’s economy and government’s spending.

In a statement, Raila, through the Leader of Minority in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, raised more concerns about the skyrocketing prices of food and fuel, a weakening shilling, several loan obligations, and declining forex reserves, among other worries.

The Azimio team lamented that the current administration is on a speeding spree despite constantly saying it inherited “empty coffers.”

Wandayi claimed that the Office of the President has received Sh1 billion for luxuries such as cars and furniture, whereas counties are yet to receive their funds from the National Government.

At the same time, Azimio demanded Ruto and his government explain the whereabouts of the billions KRA has collected when they are claiming the government is broke and cannot pay civil servants.

Raila’s team now wants a committee of legislators and finance experts formed to probe the government’s expenditure, administration, and policies.

“That committee should also examine and come up with a coherent explanation of where we are, how we got here, and the government’s response which, so far, borders on gross neglect and dereliction of duty,” said Wandayi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST