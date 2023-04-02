Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 2, 2023 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has asked President William Ruto not to handle Azimio leader Raila Odinga with kid gloves

He said that Kenyans respected Raila as the father of democracy but he has turned into a mercenary for hire.

He, without evidence, claimed that Raila and his Azimio brigades were targeting Kikuyu-owned enterprises in Nairobi through his weekly anti-government demos because they didn’t vote for him.

“We owe you nothing. If there is any Kikuyu who owes you anything is Uhuru Kenyatta. We have the capacity to mobilise people to protect their property but we are only being civil,” he said.

“The government must use all legitimate means to stop you from destroying other people’s property,” he added.

Ichung’wah sensationally claimed that the handshake government killed over 200 people and dumped their bodies in River Yala.

The outspoken MP further told Raila to stop demanding the opening of servers by IEBC, saying that the servers were opened on August 31, 2023, on orders of the Supreme Court and his Azimio brigade was satisfied.

Ichung’wah said that no one is interested in Raila’s life.

“He said that anarchy is not one of the tenets of democracy. The key tenet is democracy to the rule of law and constitutionalism,” he said.

Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago said that Raila was leading post-election violence.

He said that Raila must be stopped from using opening servers and the high cost of living to destroy other people’s property

“The country has a constitution. Raila should first recognize the current leadership. Raila is leading post-election violence,” he said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.