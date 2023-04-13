Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023– Detectives based in Mombasa have launched a manhunt for an international serial fraudster with fraud cases stretching from as far as Melbourne in Australia, to Kampala, Uganda and Nairobi in the country’s capital.

The self-styled millionaire with various names, including Don Solomon a.k.a. Mukisa Okello a.k.a. Tony Taban Suleiman Malish a.k.a. Yee a.ka.a Big Papa is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Sh599,950 in favour of Naivas Limited and fraudulently obtaining 10 television sets of 55” from Naivas Mwembe Tayari branch, on March 8, 2023.

Around the same time, the fugitive believed to be a South Sudanese national also fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware at Bombolulu in Mombasa valued at Sh842,000, by depositing a bad cheque of similar amount at the hardware’s bank account. Part of the consignment was recovered at Mulolongo and one suspect charged vide CR 345/56/2023 at Shanzu Law Courts.

The suspect who has previously been arraigned at the Milimani law courts for forgery and being in the country illegally has also been accused of obtaining services from top 5-star hotels in the city and sneaking out without paying.

In one such establishment along Chiromo Road, the man on the run failed to pay a bill of Sh1.045 Million after spending days at the luxury facility.

Big Papa who flaunts a flashy lifestyle has also heartbroken the hearts of a dozen city babes, who wowed by his fake lifestyle and have fallen for him only to be left in trouble.

In Uganda, he is believed to have previously gifted a TV host a sleek automobile, that was later discovered to have been stolen from Congo DRC by Ugandan authorities.

The suspect is also accused of fraud and related offenses at various banks in Melbourne Capital, Victoria State in Australia.

The fugitive has recently been spotted in Roysambu’s Mirema Drive where he is believed to be dwelling and has since evaded a police dragnet twice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.