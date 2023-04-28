Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 28 April 2023 – Detectives have obtained CCTV footage crucial to unraveling the murder mystery of a young woman, whose lifeless body was found stashed in a suitcase and dumped in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 18, 2023.

Ryspa Ndunge’s lifeless body was discovered at the gate to a rental building by tenants of Mitikenda within Gatongora area of Ruiru, prompting detectives to immediately launch investigations into the shocking incident.

The deceased who worked as a cashier at a busy nyama choma eatery located at Kamakis along the Eastern bypass, had barely five months ago moved in with his boyfriend Morris Njuguna, 28, a chef at the same establishment.

However, due to the nature of their duties, the man would be the first to arrive home before 10 pm, while the deceased would be dropped home later in the devil’s hours at around 3 am.

This didn’t go down well with Morris who suspected that all that time was not spent on balancing the day’s sales as alleged, but on other suspicious activities.

This became the source of constant arguments in their young union and on April 17, 2023, the argument degenerated into a fight leading to the deceased’s demise, after she arrived past 3 am.

On the same morning, the suspect left the house and went to work as usual. He informed his colleagues that the deceased had quit her job and they would be moving out of their house to an unspecified destination.

That evening, the suspect went back to the house carrying a sack which he had bought earlier in the day. He placed the deceased’s body in a travel suitcase before covering it with the sack.

The suspect then carried the lifeless body disguised as a luggage, and after one kilometre, disposed it outside the gate to a rental building, before walking off. CCTV footage obtained by detectives showed the suspect carrying the suitcase at around 9:35 pm before dumping it.

The shocking discovery of the deceased’s body was reported at Gatongora police station by the landlord of the building close to where Ryspa’s remains were dumped, vide O/B number 25/18/4/2023.

Detectives based at DCI Ruiru who are investigating the case arrested Morris 3 days later on April 21, 2023, and recorded statements from various witnesses. They also arrested a second suspect Francis Chege, 32, in Mukuyu, Murang’a County, who was found in possession of the deceased’s phone. Francis who is a cousin to the main suspect claimed to have been given the phone by Morris.

The main suspect also led detectives to the shop where he had bought the sack used in concealing the suitcase carrying the deceased’s body.

Morris Njuguna is currently in custody as detectives finalize investigations into the murder most horrid, before charging him with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.