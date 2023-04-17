Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – Singer Davido had a press conference today April 17, where a journalist asked him why there was no reference to the sad incident that happened to his first son, Ifeanyi, in his new album.

Davido lost his son, Ifeanyi, in October of 2022, and took a long break before releasing his new body of work in March this year.

The journalist said some people think his new album is too ‘partyish’.

“Some other people feel that the song was just too ‘partyish’.”

“That you should have put some soul especially.. we all know what happened.”

“Some people feel you should have…” the journalist said

Responding, Davido said;

“There is emotions but not too much emotion and if you listen to Davido music over the years from time, I have always been a happy person whether I am going through something or not.”

“So that side of my life, if I want to talk about it, there is time for that but for this album, that was not what I was going for’.”

Watch a video of Davido responding to the journalist below