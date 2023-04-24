Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – A video capturing the moment singer Davido nearly punched a male fan while performing on stage at his Timesless Concert has gone viral after being shared online.

The fan jumped onto the stage and started pointing at the singer.

He was taken away by security before he could come close to Davido who had already taken a swing.

