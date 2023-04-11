Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Council of Economic Affairs chair David Ndii has blamed late former President Mwai Kibaki for the current economic mess in the country.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Ndii sensationally claimed that Kenya was still paying for mistakes made by Mwai Kibaki.

Ndii stated that the former head of state failed in the management of the political situation in the country for the first three years of his government.

“I had a ringside seat and I watched Kibaki mismanage politics from 2003-2005. All that we did economically came to naught in 2007, it was foreseeable.

“The lesson I learned from that is that the first duty of a government is political stability. We are still paying the price of 2007,” Ndii said.

The Oxford-trained economist further said the current government is facing a cash crisis because the government had an obligation to settle external debt, thereby delaying the salaries of civil servants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST