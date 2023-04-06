Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven, has celebrated the accomplishments of a young girl rescued by her team ten years ago after she was branded a witch.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the founder of Land of Hope, shared before and after photos of Charity, who was rescued on April 5th, 2013.

According to the humanitarian, Charity was accused of being a witch, ostracized by her family and community. She begged for food during the day and at night, slept in an abandoned house.

“Yesterday was VERY special. It was exactly 10 years ago Land of Hope Director of Child Development Nsidibe Orok and I found Charity in an abandoned house,” Ms Loven wrote.

“Charity was accused of being a witch and outcasted by her family and the entire community. She begged for food during the day and in the night she slept in the abandoned house on the dirty ground. When we found her she was wearing a Chelsea football jersey many sizes too big for her. It was the only clothing she had. I remember how her body appeared like a fragile feather.

“She was severely malnourished, beaten and abused. What happened to Charity during those years of struggle and immense pain belongs to the past. Today Charity has become such a strong and Independent young women and next year she will start university. All thanks to your amazing love and support.

“5th of April 2013 we rescued Charity. 5th of April 2023 we dressed up to celebrate Charity’s development and accomplishments.”