Sunday, April 16, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter Abby is now all grown up.

She joined Alliance Girls High School in Kiambu County after emerging as one of the top candidates in KCPE.

Abby, who aspires to be a doctor, was thrust into the limelight in February 2017, when Ruto defended himself against claims that he had deserted her, after being born out of wedlock.

In this cute photo, she was pictured with her mother.

