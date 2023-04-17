Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to forget even 2027 because President William Ruto will still beat him.

Speaking in Siaya County when he hosted farmers, Owalo urged Nyanza residents to join the ruling party, noting that President William Ruto had devised a strategy to win the 2027 General Election.

According to Owalo, the Head of State was robust in ensuring proper service delivery across the country during his first term.

“Let us talk about the politics of the economy. And let me give you a clue. Ruto’s government will also form the 2027 government based on the delivery to the citizens.”

“We will deliver to the masses and get a resounding yes in 2027,” Owalo stated.

To ensure his success, Owalo noted that Ruto’s appointee would work tirelessly to ensure he delivers on his campaign promises.

“The President has given us the script and we have taken the queue from him that the mandate of the Kenya Kwanza government is to address the challenges facing the citizens.”

“As his appointees, we are ready and willing to do everything that is humanly possible to make sure that within this term of the government, we have a fundamental change in the Nyanza Region in the way of economic development,” added Owalo.

On their part, the farmers urged the government to pass the sugar bill to make it possible for the re-introduction of the sugar development levy and board.

Owalo promised the attendees who were drawn from the cotton, rice, and sugar sectors that the government would support them in increasing their productivity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST