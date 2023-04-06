Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – A court sitting on Thursday, April 5, 2023, ordered that a 30-year-old man, Victor Emeka, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly swindling a commercial sex worker.

According to NAN, the police charged Emeka with criminal breach of trust and theft which he pleaded not guilty to.

The judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be taken to Suleja correctional centre until May 5, when the facts of the case would be reviewed.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Sandra Orogbo of White House Hotel reported the case at the Zuba Police Station on March 17.

Ogada alleged that the defendant went to the hotel, patronised the complainant with a promise to pay her N2,000 for her services on March 16.

He added that after the complainant rendered her service to the defendant, he refused to pay her.

Ogada said the defendant further deceived the complainant to Suleja, collected her cell phone valued N60,000 and ran away.

He added that the defendant eventually got arrested and was handed over to the police for investigation.

The offence he said contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 287 of the Penal Code.