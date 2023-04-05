Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 4, 2023 – A Federal High Court sitting has granted bail to “relationship expert” Blessing Okoro for alleged cyber-bullying.

The Police arraigned Blessing Okoro, better known as “Blessing CEO”, before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court on six counts bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

On Tuesday, April 4, Blessing Okoro’s lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court on her behalf, according to SaharaReporters.

The publication added that the police did not oppose the bail application.

Regarding bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion.

The judge granted Blessing CEO bail in the absence of opposition.

She was admitted to N10 million bail each with two similar sureties.