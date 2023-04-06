Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – A Michigan couple welcomed a baby girl two weeks ago, breaking the family’s record after more than 130 years.

Parents Carolyn and Andrew Clark welcomed newborn Audrey on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Her arrival marks not only a new chapter for the couple, but it turns out that Audrey is actually the first daughter to be born on Andrew’s side of the family since 1885, according to his family’s records.

“It was a huge surprise for all of us,” Andrew told “Good Morning America” in an interview this week.

Carolyn admitted she heard the jaw-dropping tale a decade ago, when she started dating Andrew and didn’t quite believe her ears.

“I asked his parents to confirm that information, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no, we haven’t had a girl in our direct line,’” Carolyn told the outlet of Andrew’s family.

She continued, “He’s had uncles and cousins that have had girls, but in his lineage, there has not been a girl.”

The couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage in 2021, so Audrey’s arrival was extra special.

In September, they had the family over for a gender reveal party, where they discovered to their surprise that they were expecting a girl.

“When we found out we were pregnant, we honestly didn’t care if we were having a boy or girl at that point,” Carolyn told “GMA.” “We just were thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.”

“It was just icing on the cake that it was a girl,” she added.

Before the party, they had both assumed they would be having a boy.

“I was shocked,” Andrew said. “I think I just stared at the center of that cookie like, it’s really pink. So it was a good surprise for us.”

Audrey arrived weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long.

“We’re so happy that she’s finally here and once again, that she’s healthy and that everything went well with the delivery,” Carolyn said.