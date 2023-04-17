Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – A husband and wife have reportedly killed themselves by decapitation so they could offer their heads as a sacrifice in India.

According to police, Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and his wife Hansaben, 35, ‘severed’ their heads with a ‘guillotine-like mechanism’ into a ‘fire altar’ for a ritual sacrifice in Vinchhiya, Gujarat, India, yesterday.

Vinchhiya Police sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja said the ‘ritual’ was carried out between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon April 16, and the couple left a note for their two children, parents, and relatives who live nearby.

Mr. Jadeja said the note urged their relatives to take care of their children and parents.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

The couple’s family members said the pair had been offering prayers in their home every day since last year.