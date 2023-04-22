Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 22, 2023 – Country music sensation Jimmie Allen has announced that he’s heading for a divorce

The 37-year-old music artist shared on social media that he and wife Alexis Gale are expecting their third child and separating.

In a note, he said, ‘After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate.’

The crooner added, ‘As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.’

The twosome, who wed in May 2021, already share daughters Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 18 months.

Allen already has an eight-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The hitmaker added, ‘Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved.’

He additionally noted, ‘We remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.

‘In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.’

She also reposted a quote in her Stories that read, ‘We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.’

Back in March 2022, the musician spoke to Entertainment Tonight about parenthood.

He told the publication, ‘Going from two to three is a big jump!

‘It’s cool. We love ’em and we’re just definitely thankful for our kids. For sure, we feel outnumbered, yeah. [And] we are.’

Jimmie, who hails from Delaware, added, ‘We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea. And then we closed the idea.’

The star and his soon-to-be ex-wife became engaged in 2019 and had to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic.