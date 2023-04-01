Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has vowed to end President William Ruto’s reign come Monday.

This is after Ruto’s government seems unmoved by the plight of many Kenyans who are suffering as a result of the high cost of living.

And to add salt to injury, Ruto has unleashed police to beat up Azimio demonstrators, who are calling on him to be sensitive to their needs, and even killing some of them.

However, speaking after the Thursday demonstrations, Raila said enough is enough. He accused the police of using excessive force against innocent Kenyans.

He vowed to end it all on Monday when he called for the mother of all demonstrations.

According to Raila, Monday’s demonstrations will mark the end of Ruto’s reign, police brutality, and senseless killings of innocent Kenyans whose only crime is to be poor.

“Now they are stealing from Kenyans; refusing to subsidise the cost of living yet stealing from public coffers. At this instant, they are shooting and killing Kenyans. It has to stop on Monday. Their time is up. Let them count down the hours till Monday,” Raila said in a tweet.

Raila’s tweet has caused panic in the State House with Ruto said to be preparing for anything come Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.