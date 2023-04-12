Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political adviser, Mutahi Ngunyi, has weighed in on the government’s delay in paying civil servants their March salaries.

Taking to his Twitter, Ngunyi blasted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, saying he should give President William Ruto a chance to make adjustments in his government instead of criticizing him.

He also mocked civil servants castigating Ruto’s government over their delayed salaries, saying they should adjust their lifestyles.

According to Ngunyi, every government gets broke and civil servants should cut their spending when there is a delay in salary disbursement.

“Every government gets broke. It is not a disease. Give Ruto a chance to make structural adjustments to his government. And if the civil servants cannot afford bread, they should eat cake,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Ruto admitted that the government is facing challenges paying civil servants’ salaries saying that it was a result of maturing debts.

However, he ruled out borrowing money to pay the civil servants salaries.

