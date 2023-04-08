Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 April 2023 – Stephen Kariuki, simply known as Steve, is one of the hottest properties on the internet right now, thanks to his ‘gifted hands’.

Ever since videos of his erotic massage skills went viral, his phone has been buzzing nonstop for bookings.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Maisha, Steve revealed that he makes Ksh 40,000 on a good weekend.

He also revealed that he services at least five women daily.

However, he denied claims that he sleeps with his clients.

“I have never been intimate with my clients…I do not mix business and pleasure. Some tell me I am cute and they can pay for more but I do not agree to such arrangements,” he said.

The aggressive masseur has continued to market his services online amid criticism.

Watch these hot new videos that he posted.

