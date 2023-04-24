Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 24 April 2023 – A Kenyan cop identified as Edwin Willis has raised concerns among Netizens after posting alarming messages on social media.

The seemingly distressed cop, who works at DCI headquarters, grabbed social media headlines in August 2021 when he made an alarming post indicating that he was planning to kill his girlfriend.

He even urged news reporters to be on standby.

He later deleted the post after it went viral.

The rogue cop has resurfaced with more distressing posts.

He has been celebrating violence against women.

He appears to be a sociopath on an evil mission.

Check out the posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.