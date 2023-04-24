Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Comedian Pete Davidson might be facing possible criminal charges after crashing his car in a house.

TMZ reported that the Beverly Hills Police Department recently wrapped its investigation and sent the case over to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether Pete will be charged for the crash.

Prior to the conclusion of the investigation, drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the mishap.

However, it was gathered that Pete was traveling at a high rate of speed.

He was driving with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, through Beverly Hills last month when he lost control of his Mercedes, drove through someone’s yard and crashed into the side of their house.

The case is now headed to the District Attorney, which usually handles felony cases, but in Beverly Hills, the D.A. also can handle misdemeanor charges.