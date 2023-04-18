Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Clergywoman, Ifeanyi Adeferasin, has shared stunning family photos to celebrate her mum as she turns 80.

Ifeanyi who is married to House on the rock pastor, Paul Adefarasin, had a photoshoot with her sisters and her mother, to celebrate the octogenarian.

In the photos, she looks stunning as always

See them below