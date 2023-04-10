Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that indeed Kenya is broke, and that’s why it can’t pay civil servants their salaries.

Speaking during a church service in Mathira Constituency yesterday, Gachagua said the financial challenges in the country have also affected counties.

“It is true we are having challenges in paying salaries, giving money to governors. Because the handshake gov’t ripped this country, they borrowed money left right, and center. Because we are a responsible government, we have to pay this money,” he said.

Gachagua added that some of the government loans had matured last week, forcing it to pay the debt.

“What we collected the last two weeks was sufficient to pay the loans. What we are collecting this week will pay salaries and other requirements,” he added.

The DP reiterated his earlier statement that Ruto’s government “inherited a dilapidated economy with empty coffers.”

He defended Ruto’s government, saying it has had to rebuild everything from scratch as money had been stolen during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“We are in a difficult situation; we are not the ones who borrowed the money but have to pay because it is owed by Kenya. William Ruto cannot run away from those debts even though he did not incur them,” Gachagua stated.

