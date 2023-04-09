Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 April 2023 – Last week, a man identified as Mutembei was killed by two friends after a night of partying.

He was reportedly attacked with a panga and left bleeding before he was rescued by well-wishers and taken to the hospital.

He later died while receiving treatment but before his death, he mentioned his killers, who happen to be county employees.

The suspected killers were arrested and later released after allegedly bribing cops.

This triggered anger among the family members and locals leading to protests in Chuka town.

The protesters overpowered Chuka police officers on Saturday and paralyzed transport on Chuka- Embu Highway for 3 hours.

The officers later got reinforcement from Chogoria & Embu.

As cops were quelling the protests, TNC Bodaboda Chairman and youth leader Willis Kiraku was shot dead.

It is alleged that a cop drew a pistol and shot him dead.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has already dispatched a team of investigators to probe the matter.

Below are photos of the slain youth leader.

Watch the video courtesy of Weru TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.