Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 17, 2023 – Chrissy Teigen has shown her followers how much childbirth has changed her body.

The model welcomed her third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, in January 2023.

On Sunday, April 16, she shared a photo of herself naked in the bathtub while giving her infant a bath.

In the caption, she wrote:

“A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it.”