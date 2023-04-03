Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – Chris Rock’s brother, Tony, has revealed a different version of events in the aftermath of the infamous Oscars slap between Will Smith and the show host in 2022.

Tony said that Will, 54, did not reach out to Chris, as he previously claimed in a July 29, 2022 video.

‘I just thought we were better than that,’ the actor 48, said in an interview on Big Boy TV.

Chris, 58, has shared his side of the story in his Netflix special, Selective Outrage, and now Tony, 48, has revealed how the incident affected him.

The Everybody Hates Chris actor said he didn’t see the slap, because ‘I don’t watch the Oscars.’

He clarified saying, ‘I don’t support the Oscars, because the Oscars don’t support Black movies.’

The funnyman explained that he was watching a basketball game on TV when his ‘phone starts going crazy,’ which made him believe something terrible had happened.

‘When your phone’s starts going crazy, as a black person, you think… something bad.’

He took a call from his brother Jordan, 32, ‘and I answer like, “Yo, what’s up?” and he goes, “Was that real?”‘

Tony wasn’t aware of the attack, so Jordan quickly sent a link of the incident and afterwards Tony said he was ready to get revenge.

‘I’m not gangster. I’m not the guy that’s waving a flag. It’s my brother, man. My dad said “If your brother’s in a fight, you’re in a fight,”‘ he contended.

Later in the broadcast, Will returned to the stage to pick up the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard in the film King Richard.

Tony said when speaking to Chris after the live show, the Amsterdam star told him to ‘be cool.’

Watching it was painful for Tony, not only because Chris is his brother, but because he had considered Will a friend for decades.

The actor worked in the family comedy All of Us, which was co-created by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett, and loosely based on their blended family and ran from 2003-2007 on the UPN network.