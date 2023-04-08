Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 April 2023 – CCTV cameras installed in a nearby shop in Migori Town captured the moment a speeding lorry rammed into a crowd on Saturday morning.

In the footage, residents are seen conducting their business as usual before the lorry disrupted normalcy.

A boda boda rider and a pedestrian were the first to be hit.

The grisly incident saw the locals scamper for safety before rescuing the victims while others looted rice from the fallen lorry.

It was reported that the driver lost control of the lorry after the brakes failed.

At least 7 people died on the spot and scores were injured.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.