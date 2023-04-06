Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Reality star, Kim Kardashian’s incredibly luxurious fleet of cars have been spotted on display at her Hidden Hills mega-mansion near Los Angeles.

The luxurious vehicles, which cumulatively cost around $2.1 million dollars, was set up while the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was out of town with her four young children on a trip to Japan.

The cars were lined up along the side of the curving driveway leading up to the mansion. Toward the back of the line was a sporty SUV, a 2022 Custom Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which cost an impressive $250,000. This is also a 2023 Custom Cadillac Escalade. The massive SUV was worth around $200,000.

A 2022 Lamborghini Urus, one of the most expensive of the cars at around $400,000 was also pictured in her mansion.

Next up was a custom 2022 Maybach S580, which was worth about $250,000, or 3.5 times the median US household income in 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Behind her Maybach is another 2023 custom Cadillac Escalade, again worth $200,000. She also has two custom Range Rover Autobiography models. The two vehicles were worth a combined $400,000.

Finally, the very front row of vehicles included a custom 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost for an astounding $400,000.