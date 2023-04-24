Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – A cheating couple ended up attracting the attention of some community members after they got stuck in each other while having sex.

Local publications in Zimbabwe reported that the incident occurred in Norton.

The married woman and the married man who have been secretly dating for some time, got stuck in each other after deciding to engage in discreet sex at the lady’s matrimonial home.

It was gathered that the wife of the male cheat got wind of her husband’s escapade and sprinted to the scene of the incident, where she was met with the horror of her life.

She discovered her husband lying on top of the married lady he was cheating with.

They hid their faces from the camera as the community members jeered at them.

