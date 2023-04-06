Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu has revealed why she has been conspicuously missing from Azimio One Kenya mass protests.

Speaking during the burial of Pius Musembi Kivindu in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, on Wednesday, Ngilu explained why she has been absent from the Raila-led anti-government protests.

“Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me. But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” said Ngilu.

Ngilu also supported the push for reforms by the Azimio la Umoja camp.

“I see what you are doing Kalonzo and I want to encourage you to soldier on since that is the right direction,” she added.

The former county boss also took a jibe at President William Ruto for hoodwinking Kenyans.

“As Azimio, we had a clear roadmap on what we were going to do should we win the Presidency. Others said as soon as they put down the Bible, maize flour price would reduce to Ksh70,” Ngilu remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST