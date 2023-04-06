Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has resurfaced after going on a political sabbatical for seven months following Raila Odinga’s defeat.

Speaking during the burial of real estate tycoon Pius Musembi Kivindu in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, Ngilu addressed and broke her silence about Raila Odinga’s demonstrations and why she snubbed them.

“Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me.

“But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” she revealed why she had taken a break.

Ngilu revealed that although she would not be taking part in demonstrations, she supported Azimio’s push for reforms in the country.

“I see what you are doing Kalonzo and I want to encourage you to soldier on since that is the right direction,” she endorsed the anti-government position.

Ngilu further accused President William Ruto-led government of hoodwinking Kenyans.

“As Azimio, we had a clear roadmap on what we were going to do should we win the Presidency.”

“Others said as soon as they put down the Bible, maize flour price would reduce to Ksh70,” she threw a jibe towards Ruto.

Ngilu added that the bi-partisan approach dialogue should be transparent so that Kenyans can know what was being discussed.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was in attendance, reiterated Ngilu’s sentiments of the need for transparency during the discussions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST