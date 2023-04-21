Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – All criminal charges against actor, Alec Baldwin, over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust movie have been dropped.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe had been pressing forward with two involuntary manslaughter charges against the Hollywood star.

There are still at least five ongoing civil cases against Baldwin and the producers of Rust.

A statement from Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

However, prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She has pleaded not guilty.

It comes after Baldwin asked for a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed by a judge earlier this month.

The actor said Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to “obtain compensation” following Ms. Hutchins’s death in October 2021.

The family of the 42-year-old cinematographer filed the lawsuit back in February after she was killed during filming on set of the film, just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It alleges battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium, which is when a plaintiff seeks to recover compensation for damages to certain relationships on which they are mutually dependent.

Baldwin, 65, was rehearsing with a gun for a scene when the weapon went off, killing Ms. Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The star has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and previously pleaded guilty to the two charges of involuntary manslaughter that have now been dropped.

The actor was also sued by Ms. Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son, and estate, alleging that reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to her death.

A settlement was reached outside of court in October 2022.