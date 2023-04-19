Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked Murang’a town after police canceled a planned Azimio One Kenya Alliance town hall meeting organised by opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Murang’a police commander David Mathiu rejected the meeting on the basis that Azimio submitted a late notice.

The police boss argued that the notice was to be served four days earlier for proper planning but the Raila Odinga-led coalition submitted it on Tuesday.

The Raila-led coalition had planned a tour of Mt Kenya to try and rev up his supporters from the region as he prepares to resume the weekly demonstrations.

Usawa kwa Wote party leader Mwangi wa Iria who recently vowed to lead the demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government in the region had announced he will be hosting the team.

“We are coming to engage the people, those who have been asking why Murang’a has not participated in the national debate calling for a reduction in the cost of living, finally we are here,” he said.

