Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Controversial celebrity cake maker Maxwell Mwamburi has called out renowned actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress after she failed to return a set of cake stands that were delivered to her during her daughter’s birthday.

Mwamburi said he has been sending countless texts to the actress begging her to return the cake stands but she keeps ignoring him.

“I have texted enough. My team has begged. I’m tired” he ranted on his Insta stories.

He ordered her to return the cake stands to his company’s office in Kilimani.

This is what he posted.

