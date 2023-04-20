Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Renowned city lawyer Steve Ogolla is reportedly struggling financially and faking fancy lifestyle on social media.

Cebbie’s nosy friend contacted a blogger and spilled the beans concerning her husband’s financial status.

Steve’s white Prado (KDG) was reportedly repossessed after he failed to pay the loan.

His wife Cebbie is reportedly forcing him to live beyond his means, prompting him to survive on loans.

When they got married, she allegedly forced him to relocate from Langata to Kileleshwa, where they live in a furnished apartment.

Check out the screenshots below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.