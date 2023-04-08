Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 08 April 2023 – A man was violently attacked and killed by a ruthless gang that has been unleashing terror on Eastleigh residents.

In the CCTV footage shared on Twitter, the gang of 3 was seen confronting the victim at night.

He was seated on the pavement alongside another person who managed to escape.

One of the gang members was seen mercilessly stabbing the victim while his accomplices ransacked his pockets.

They escaped after accomplishing their mission and left him bleeding.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Watch the video.

EASTLEIGH SECTION 3 CCTV showing a Man attacked by a gang in Madiwa Eastleigh…Stubbed He later died at a hospital pic.twitter.com/E6Yj7g8KzX — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) April 8, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.