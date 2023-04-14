Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 14, 2023 – The final moments of Italian Volleyball Star, Julia Ituma, who died after falling from the window of her hotel were captured in CCTV footage.

The unfortunate incident occurred just hours after her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara, was knocked out of their Champions League semi-final clash in Turkey.

The 18-year-old Italian volleyball star was found dead on Thursday morning, April 13, at her hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, following her team’s loss.

In the security footage from inside the hotel, Ituma is seen walking slowly while talking on the phone. She then sat outside the door to her room for about an hour in a “pensive and thoughtful” way, before entering her room for the last time, police said.

The rising star and ‘next big thing’ in volleyball had been representing her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara, in their second-leg knockout clash with Turkish side Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul, where she had scored two points despite their loss.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently unknown.

Following their 3-0 defeat, the Igor Novara players and staff had returned to the hotel when the tragedy occurred.

Reports from CNN Turk said Ituma was found motionless on the ground outside the Valley Hotel at around 5.30 am on Thursday morning. Paramedics and emergency responders arrived at the scene a short while later and she was pronounced dead.

Local police confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the incident. Her body has since been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of the tragic death.

Ituma was born in Milan to Nigerian parents and was considered one of the most promising talents in Italian volleyball. She started playing volleyball at the age of 11.

This was her first season with Igor Gorgonzola Novara, having transferred from Club Italia three seasons earlier. Ituma had just finished the season with Igor where they finished fifth in the national Serie A1 league.

Last year, Ituma won a gold medal at the European Championship and the European Youth Olympic Festival with the Under-19 Italian national team. Prior to that, she had been a runner-up with the Under-18 side after their 2021 defeat to Russia.