Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Capital FM’s Group Commercial Director, Farida Idris Mohamed, appeared before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, where she was charged with threatening to kill her ex-boyfriend, Hussein Aila.

She reportedly sent a series of threatening messages to Hussein, who is also her business partner.

“ l will kill you with my own hands and drag your body on hot tarmac until nobody can recognize that rotten body of yours then bury you before you proceed to hell’’ one of the messages sent to Hussein by Farida read.

She also threatened to kill his current girlfriend identified as Swarna.

“I will finish you and bloody Swarna combined,” another message read.

She denied the charges and is set to appear in court again at a later date.

Speaking in an interview last year, the 38-year-old said she is not in a hurry to get married despite her advanced age.

However, she lamented that she gets a lot of pressure from her family.

“I don’t have a family of my own. I come from a Muslim family and in every other family gathering I’m always asked when I’m getting married. I don’t understand why they are giving me so much pressure… haha… but it’s something I am looking into. However, I am not dating at the moment but if someone comes along, well and good,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.