Sunday April 16, 2023 – A Cameroonian woman was among 16 people killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The fire which broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood on Saturday, April 15, 2023, also injured nine others, officials said.

The Dubai Civil Defence Force said preliminary investigations showed the fire was caused by “a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements”, according to a statement quoted by The National, a UAE-based newspaper.

“Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident,” the statement said.

Social workers, friends and family of the people who died in the building worked all through the night to identify their bodies and do the necessary paperwork.

A social worker, Naseer Vadanappally, said all 16 victims have been identified, including six Sudanese nationals, three Pakistani cousins, four Indians, one Cameroon nationals, one Jordanian and one Egyptian expat.

“Relatives, friends and colleagues of these people came through the night to identify them. It is really a heartbreaking process,” he said.

The Cameroonian lady has been identified simply as Nicky, a Chef at a popular restaurant.

The Indian couple has been identified as Jeshi Kandamangalath, a school teacher and Rijesh Kalangadan, who worked in a travel agency close to their place of residence.