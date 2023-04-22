Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 21, 2023 – Caitlyn Jenner’s mother, Esther Jenner, has died at the age of 96.

She died on Thursday, April 20, according to an announcement Caitlyn Jenner made on Instagram Friday morning, April 21.

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully,” said Jenner.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom,” Jenner added on Instagram.

Esther’s death occurred just few weeks before her 97th birthday.

She made occasional appearances on the Kardashian family reality shows and publicly supported Caitlyn in 2015 when she transitioned.

During her appearance on ‘I am Cait,’ Esther said, “My first feeling was, ‘I lost my son.’ Then I thought, ‘You know what? I’m gaining a daughter!’”

She continued with her unwavering support in an interview with the New York Daily News, talking about using the correct pronouns with Caitlyn’s transitioning.

“Think about it. It’s a difficult thing when it’s habit. But I will accomplish this,” Esther said.

“I love him dearly. It doesn’t matter whether he dresses like a male or a female. Whatever he needs to make him happy that’s all I care about.”

Esther is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.