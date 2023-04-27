Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Burnley clinched the Championship title on Tuesday evening, April 25, with a gritty 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Manuel Benson’s 66th-minute effort sealed the points for a Burnley side who had already booked promotion to the Premier League.

With two games remaining to wrap up the season, they have 95 points, 13 ahead of Sheffield United who can wrap up promotion on Wednesday, April 26.

The Clarets clinched an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this month by beating Middlesbrough, and they have now also sealed the top spot in the division.

Commenting on the win, the club’s coach Vincent Kompany said;

“I don’t know if the lads realise it. I think J-Rod [Jay Rodriguez] does. He understands what it means for the people of Burnley to win the league at Ewood Park, you couldn’t write it.

“And even the scenario of the game. After everybody’s speaking about how good we are on the ball, today to see how good we were defensively, winning challenges, second ball, crosses, everything else. That’s a side of the team I’m proud about as well.

“A day that will live forever for us and a tremendous achievement by the lads. There’s two awards that you win this season which is promotion and the league, and then there’s two more trophies to win, your two derbies. We’ve won all four this season. I know what those games have meant for me in my career.

“We’ve made memories for life. No one can take that away from us. We won the league at Ewood Park.”