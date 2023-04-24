Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Levi Bellfield, a serial killer who is currently serving two whole-life sentences for murdering three people including Marsha McDonnell, 19, French student Amelie Delagrange, 22, and Milly Dowler, 13, has reportedly confessed to killing a 19-year-old student.

At the time of Bellfield’s conviction for Milly’s murder in June 2011, detectives said they believed he may have been responsible for 20 unsolved attacks on women.

He has now written a signed confession to killing Elizabeth Chau, a 19-year-old law and ­business student who disappeared in April 1999. The teenager was never seen again after being spotted in a CCTV walking to her family home in Ealing, West London from Thames Valley University.

54-year-old Bellfield reportedly confessed to bundling her into a van and gave the location of where she was buried, as well as “admitting five other attempted murders”. He reportedly handed the confession to his solicitor, Theresa Clark, last month.

Clark told The Sun “I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution.”

He also admitted to “blitz attacks” on 17-year-old Jessie Wilson in South West London, 23-year-old Sarah Spurrell in Hastings and 26-year-old Sonia Salvatierra in Twickenham.