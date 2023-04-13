Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Celebrated Kenyan actress and model, Brenda Wairimu, has found a new man to warm her heart, years after breaking up with rapper Juliani.

The 33-year-old single mother of one introduced her new boyfriend on her Instagram stories.

They were pictured holding each other romantically.

However, she left fans guessing after hiding his face.

The identity of Brenda’s new lover has since been unmasked.

His name is AJ Fashina, a household name in the Nigerian film industry.

He is reportedly very wealthy.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.