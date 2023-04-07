Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – Brad Pitt has been praised by actress, Cassandra Peterson for allowing an elderly man live in his house rent free.

Pitt, 59, bought his 1.9-acre LA estate for a reported $1.7million (£1.3million) in 1994. Pitt raised his and Angelina Jolie’s six children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – there before the Hollywood duo’s split in 2016.

He sold the house for a reported $40m in March 2023.

The Hollywood actor bought the property from Cassandra Peterson, who went on to become his neighbour for many years.

Now the actress has divulged the story about the Pitt’s unexpected tenant.

‘I think there were like 22 houses houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one,’ the 71-year-old actress explained to People.

One of these properties was home to an elderly man called John, who Brad let live out his days rent-free as he’d lost his wife and was in his 90s.

But John would go on to live until 105 , without paying Brad a dime.

‘I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died,’ remembered Cassandra, who also said the Hollywood star was ‘very, very kind’ to the widower.

The actress then quipped that John ‘just kept living forever’, adding: ‘I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.’

Cassandra went on to describe the actor as ‘always kind and sweet’ and recalled how she once walked past him training for his Fight Club role with no top on, and, naturally, she felt like she was ‘fainting’ at the sight.